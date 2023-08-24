LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $11.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

LendingClub stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $695.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LendingClub by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LendingClub by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

