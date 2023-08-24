Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

