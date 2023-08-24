Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Down 4%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 19,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 107,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

