Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 197.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Lockheed Martin worth $253,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $456.62. 77,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

