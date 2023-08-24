Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $13.20-13.60 EPS.

LOW stock opened at $227.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.27. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

