LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Buys 86,400 Shares

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 86,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,028,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LQR House Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 1,812,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,821. LQR House Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

