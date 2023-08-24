LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Buys 86,400 Shares

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 86,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,028,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LQR House Stock Down 20.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LQR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 1,812,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,821. LQR House Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
