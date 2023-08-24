LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

LSI Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

