Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.99.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of C$790.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$823.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.6747803 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

