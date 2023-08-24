Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $25.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
