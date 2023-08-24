Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Macy’s

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.