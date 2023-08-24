Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

