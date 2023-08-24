Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03) – $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Macy’s stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

