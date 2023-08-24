Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of M opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

