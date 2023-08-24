Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

MMP opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,928,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

