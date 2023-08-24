Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Announces Dividend

About Malaga Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Malaga Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.