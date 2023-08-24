Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.
Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter.
Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.
