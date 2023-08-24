Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 29,130 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,307,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,442,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,979,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 542,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 92,089 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 133,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 7,830,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,187,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

