Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 104,474 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public accounts for about 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 3,446,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

