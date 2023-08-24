Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 6,729 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.51. 734,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

