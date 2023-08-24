Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 128,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,487. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

