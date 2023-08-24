Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 77.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 317,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,199. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

