Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $112.50. 404,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,198. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

