MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Sells $78,100.00 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,227,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 32,547 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $48,495.03.

On Thursday, August 10th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 700 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $1,428.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 900 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 6,946 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $13,892.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 890 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,780.00.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 154,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,752. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarketWise by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 65.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

