McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,551,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,838. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.88 and its 200-day moving average is $384.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.