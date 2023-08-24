McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,551,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,838. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.88 and its 200-day moving average is $384.29.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Compelling Reasons NVIDIA Will Rise Another 50%
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 High-Yielding S&P Stocks: Is It The Right Time To Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Oil Exploration Stocks To Cushion WTI Swings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.