Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 44,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 26,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The stock has a market cap of C$38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.
