Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 44,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 26,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

