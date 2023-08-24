Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY24 guidance to $5.08-5.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.08-$5.16 EPS.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

