Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

