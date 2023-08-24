Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) shot up 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.20. 48,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 102,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Mercurity Fintech Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

