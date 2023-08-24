Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Neil Peterson Sells 8,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

MMSI opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MMSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

