MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Sells 284,376 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay sold 284,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.91 ($1.87), for a total value of A$827,534.16 ($530,470.62).
MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.40.
About MFF Capital Investments
