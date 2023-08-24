MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Sells 284,376 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay sold 284,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.91 ($1.87), for a total value of A$827,534.16 ($530,470.62).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

About MFF Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.