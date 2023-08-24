M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 17,960 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 87,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.