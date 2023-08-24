M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348,258 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.45. 1,176,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

