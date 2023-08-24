M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,066 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

