M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.90 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

