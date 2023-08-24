Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $447,510.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,656,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,048,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

