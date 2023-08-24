Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down to $37.55

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $36.57. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 333,211 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 271,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.