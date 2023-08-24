Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £138.26 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £138.26 ($176.40).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £137.64 ($175.61).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.23. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 239.40 ($3.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAB has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 275 ($3.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 212.60 ($2.71).

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAB

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

