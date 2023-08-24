MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.74. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $1,217,077 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

