Mode Global (LON:MODE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 11,319,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 3,904,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Mode Global Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.80.

About Mode Global

(Get Free Report)

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.