Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Cut by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises 3.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,002 shares of company stock valued at $41,267,808. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

