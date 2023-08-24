Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

