Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.28. 479,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

