Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,982 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,052. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

