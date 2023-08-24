M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $81,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 671,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.87. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

