M&T Bank Corp Has $165.48 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,080 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $165,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.11. 3,752,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,365. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

