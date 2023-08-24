M&T Bank Corp Has $43.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $43,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,465. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

