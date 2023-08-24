M&T Bank Corp Has $73.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $73,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE:AMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,044. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day moving average is $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
