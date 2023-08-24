M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,250,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,447 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $206,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,873 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.