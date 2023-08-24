M&T Bank Corp Purchases 79,889 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,889 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $542,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.40. 1,539,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

