M&T Bank Corp Sells 133,862 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,862 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $109,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. 433,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,946. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.