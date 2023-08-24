NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 352,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 574,412 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $6.59.

NaaS Technology Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

