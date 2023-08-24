Nano Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $75.82 million and $1.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,097.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00246816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.00738502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00530950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00060949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00117152 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

